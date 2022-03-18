Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Extraordinary Seniors
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Stacey Abrams’ ‘One Georgia Tour’ stops by the Fountain City

(WALB)
By Jatavia O'Neal
Published: Mar. 18, 2022 at 5:43 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Today, Ga. Democrat candidate, Stacey Abrams paid a visit to Columbus.

She was continuing her ‘One Georgia Tour’ trying to win votes in the upcoming gubernatorial election.

It was a packed house at the Jarfly Restaurant.

People were hoping to meet the candidate and learn more about her stance on state issues.

She has been touring Georgia to speak to voters and discuss her plan to lower the cost of healthcare, create jobs and fully fund education.

Abrams said by tackling the issues that matter the most to Georgians, her administration can help everyone thrive and work together to create a stronger Georgia that works for all.

“What I took away from today is we got to show up and show out at the polls,” said attorney, Teddy Reese.

Tomorrow her tour will stop in Midway and Augusta.

The ‘One Georgia Tour’ will conclude on Tuesday, March 22 with an event in Athens.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mechanic fatally crushed by car at Columbus dealership
Mechanic fatally crushed by car at Columbus dealership
Columbus woman arrested on more than 200 counts of identity fraud
Columbus woman arrested on more than 200 counts of identity fraud
Columbus police are currently on the scene of a shooting that occurred on Forrest Road and...
One man in critical condition after shooting on Forrest Road and Urban Avenue in Columbus
Columbus man arrested during saturated patrols conducted by MCSO deputies
Columbus man arrested during saturated patrols conducted by MCSO deputies
Eufaula police officer under investigation for alleged criminal activity

Latest News

Ga. Governor Brian Kemp signs gas tax suspension bill
RECAP: Topics discussed in WTVM’s Mayoral Debate
Ga. Governor Brian Kemp holds meet and greet in Harris County
David Perdue visits the Chattahoochee Valley in campaign for Ga. governor