Stacey Abrams’ ‘One Georgia Tour’ stops by the Fountain City

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Today, Ga. Democrat candidate, Stacey Abrams paid a visit to Columbus.

She was continuing her ‘One Georgia Tour’ trying to win votes in the upcoming gubernatorial election.

It was a packed house at the Jarfly Restaurant.

People were hoping to meet the candidate and learn more about her stance on state issues.

She has been touring Georgia to speak to voters and discuss her plan to lower the cost of healthcare, create jobs and fully fund education.

Abrams said by tackling the issues that matter the most to Georgians, her administration can help everyone thrive and work together to create a stronger Georgia that works for all.

“What I took away from today is we got to show up and show out at the polls,” said attorney, Teddy Reese.

Tomorrow her tour will stop in Midway and Augusta.

The ‘One Georgia Tour’ will conclude on Tuesday, March 22 with an event in Athens.

