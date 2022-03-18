Storms Ending Friday Evening & Night; Beautiful Weekend Ahead!

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - We’ll still keep an eye out Friday evening and night if additional showers or storms develop, but that threat appears to be pretty isolated in nature. Some additional showers are possible overnight, but the story will transition from a stormy Friday to a fantastic weekend. Get ready for highs in the upper 60s and lower 70s for the weekend with increasing amounts of sunshine as we head into Sunday. Lows will be in the 30s and 40s early Sunday and early Monday mornings, so get ready for a bit of a chill in the air too. For early next week, clouds will be increasing a bit, but temperatures will be on the way up to the 70s and lower 80s. Our next storm system will impact the area on Wednesday, and we will be monitoring this for a severe weather threat too, even though the worst of the weather will likely be to our west. We might see clouds clouds and a few showers linger into Thursday, and temperatures will briefly cool down after the rain and storms move out.

