Big Dog Fleet Fleet hosts annual 5K run to celebrate St. Paddy’s Day

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - St. Patrick’s Day may have passed, but the celebration still continued today.

People put on their running shoes this evening and participated in the annual ‘Big Dog St. Paddy’s 5K’ race.

Despite the weather a good crowd still turned up for the running event.

Runners lined up in from of Iron Bank Coffee on Broadway wearing all green.

The fun run stretched from 11th Avenue around the Chattahoochee Valley and circling around the ‘Battle of Columbus’ battlefield back to the coffee shop.

All runners involved in the run received a t-shirt for participation.

Organizer, Donna Morgan said, “Everyone is excited to be out here healthy and running and enjoying this community”.

Runner, Angela Devouse added, “It’s a fun race and I enjoy it’s a good way to get exercise and it’s a good way to meet with your friends and enjoy time with running with it you both have great race everybody should try”.

Afterwards there was concerts and food for everyone to enjoy.

This 5K was the last race of the Winter Series.

