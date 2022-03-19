Business Break
Columbus man arrested by MCSO on multiple charges

By Jatavia O'Neal
Published: Mar. 18, 2022 at 10:20 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office Gang, Drug and Fugitive Task Force executed a search warrant which lead to the arrest of a Columbus man.

Melvin Jett was arrested on March 18 for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute and possession of drug related objects.

Jett was transported to the Muscogee County Jail without incident.

No court date has yet been set.

