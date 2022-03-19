Business Break
Columbus State University hosts FIRST Robotics Competition for Ga. high school students

(KBJR)
By Jatavia O'Neal
Published: Mar. 18, 2022 at 9:58 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - More than 30 Georgia high schools, including the local Columbus team, brought students, teachers, mentors and family members to participate in the FIRST Robotics Competition.

This high-tech sporting event was exciting and full of energy for participants and spectators alike.

The FIRST Robotics Competition is a program that challenges high school students, working with professional mentors, to design and build a robot to contend in competitions.

Teams competed for honors and recognition that reward design excellence, sportsmanship, teamwork and more.

In RAPID REACTSM presented by The Boeing Company, teams must use innovative engineering, creative thinking and teamwork to reimagine the future.

”What first is an opportunity for students to take the STEM problem solving the critical thinking skills they learn in school and to apply it,” said Maggie Fontaine, Columbus FIRST Robotics team member.

The program teaches students how to build a safe, high-speed travel and lightning-fast delivery robot to move the evolution of transportation forward in this world and beyond.

