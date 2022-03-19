Business Break
Georgia could cut aid gap for college students near diplomas

(RCCC)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 19, 2022 at 3:59 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia lawmakers are trying again to help college students who have run out of money.

Senators are now considering House Bill 1435, which passed the House 171-3 on Tuesday. It would create a program under which public and private colleges and universities could give up to $2,500 to students to help them finish school.

To be eligible, students would need to have already completed 80% of course credits needed for their degrees.

Republican Rep. Chuck Martin of Alpharetta says having students drop out for lack of money hurts the state. It can also leave people earning little while mired in student debt.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Columbus woman arrested on more than 200 counts of identity fraud
6 suspects in Upatoi home invasion, murder to appear in court in May
Bond set for man accused of murder in Harris Co. property line dispute

