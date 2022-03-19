Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Extraordinary Seniors
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

House of Heroes launches 2022 “Redeeming the Block” campaign to help veterans

By WTVM Staff
Published: Mar. 19, 2022 at 7:25 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Saturday, House of Heroes launched it’s 2022 “Redeeming the Block Campaign”.

The organization partnered with North Highland Church in Columbus to repair the home of a veteran’s wife.

Widow Anna Boso is in for a treat as she recovers from the hospital. Boso’s late husband Sergeant Jack Boso served 23 years in the army.

Crews tore down rotten wood on Boso’s home and replaced it. The team also repainted her front and side porches.

Greg Paul, a team leader with the church, says the repairs will help to beautify and safeguard Boso’s home. He says this work brings joy to the team.

“Just being able to work outside is fun. Being able to help someone that really is unable to do things for themselves, just the common maintenance on a house that needs to be done that someone can’t do is always great to be able to help someone out, it’s always great for them,“ said Greg Paul, North Highland Church.

The “Redeeming the Block” campaign gives local churches a chance to get involved with missions in the community.

Since the campaign launched seven years ago, more than 150 people in our community have been helped.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Columbus woman arrested on more than 200 counts of identity fraud
Columbus woman arrested on more than 200 counts of identity fraud
Columbus man arrested by MCSO on multiple charges
6 suspects in Upatoi home invasion, murder to appear in court in May
6 suspects in Upatoi home invasion, murder to appear in court in May
Columbus electrical fire leaves apartment residents temporarily displaced
Bond set for man accused of murder in Harris Co. property line dispute
Bond set for man accused of murder in Harris Co. property line dispute

Latest News

Local organization, Columbus police set to host annual ‘Stop the Violence’ motorcade this Saturday
Columbus State University hosts FIRST Robotics Competition for Ga. high school students
Big Dog Fleet Fleet hosts 13th annual 5K run to celebrate St. Patty's Day
Big Dog Fleet Fleet hosts annual 5K run to celebrate St. Paddy’s Day
Columbus electrical fire leaves apartment residents temporarily displaced