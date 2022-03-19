House of Heroes launches 2022 “Redeeming the Block” campaign to help veterans

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Saturday, House of Heroes launched it’s 2022 “Redeeming the Block Campaign”.

The organization partnered with North Highland Church in Columbus to repair the home of a veteran’s wife.

Widow Anna Boso is in for a treat as she recovers from the hospital. Boso’s late husband Sergeant Jack Boso served 23 years in the army.

Crews tore down rotten wood on Boso’s home and replaced it. The team also repainted her front and side porches.

Greg Paul, a team leader with the church, says the repairs will help to beautify and safeguard Boso’s home. He says this work brings joy to the team.

“Just being able to work outside is fun. Being able to help someone that really is unable to do things for themselves, just the common maintenance on a house that needs to be done that someone can’t do is always great to be able to help someone out, it’s always great for them,“ said Greg Paul, North Highland Church.

The “Redeeming the Block” campaign gives local churches a chance to get involved with missions in the community.

Since the campaign launched seven years ago, more than 150 people in our community have been helped.

