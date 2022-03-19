Business Break
Local organization, Columbus police set to host annual ‘Stop the Violence’ motorcade this Saturday

By Jatavia O'Neal
Published: Mar. 18, 2022 at 10:47 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Community members are coming together to recognize lives lost to gun violence in Columbus.

Local organization and Columbus police will take part in the ‘Stop the Violence’ motorcade.

In 2021, there were at least 70 homicides in the Fountain City.

This year the organization will be traveling with a hearse throughout the city’s crime hotspots. It’s an effort to bring awareness to increasing violence and remember those lost lives.

The annual event is hosted by the ‘100 Women on the Move’ organization.

Line up will start at 10:30 a.m. at the Columbus Civic Center and the motorcade will begin their tour of crime hotspots at 11:30 a.m.

Organizers are asking all participants to wear black.

They want to covey the message that it is time for the senseless violence to stop.

