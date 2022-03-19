Business Break
Phenix City sex offender arrested on several charges including child porn

Investigators with the Russell County Sheriff’s Office arrested 37-year-old Anthony Bernard...
Investigators with the Russell County Sheriff’s Office arrested 37-year-old Anthony Bernard Sims on March 18.(Source: Russell County Jail)
By Leonard Hall
Published: Mar. 19, 2022 at 1:18 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WTVM) - A Phenix City man and convicted sex offender has been arrested on multiple charges including producing pornography with a minor.

Investigators with the Russell County Sheriff’s Office arrested 37-year-old Anthony Bernard Sims on March 18.

His additional charges include:

  • FTA - Failure to register a sex offender
  • FTA - Attempted sodomy 2nd degree
  • FTA - Violation of Community Notification Act
  • FTA - SORNA violation, probation revocation

Alabama state records show Sims was previously convicted of second-degree sodomy and possession of pornography with intent to distribute.

He is currently being held in the Russell County Jail.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

