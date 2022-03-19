Business Break
Troup County School System names 2022-2023 Teacher of the Year

Superintendent Brian Shumate (left) poses with Dr. Linda Wood (center) and Assistant...
Superintendent Brian Shumate (left) poses with Dr. Linda Wood (center) and Assistant Superintendent Deana Brown.(Source: Troup County School System)
By Leonard Hall
Published: Mar. 19, 2022 at 2:51 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
LAGRANGE, Ga. (WTVM) - After naming three finalists for the top spot last month, the Troup County School System has announced its 2022-2023 Teacher of the Year.

The honor went to Dr. Linda Wood, an 11th grade American Literature teacher at Troup County High School.

Superintendent Brian Shumate revealed the news Wednesday during the Teacher of the Year reception at the Del’avant Event Center in LaGrange.

“I have spent 30 years of my life in the Troup County School System and it has been a very rewarding 30 years that I have spent being able to work with students,” Wood said.

Wood was selected by four anonymous, out-of-system judges. They stated the competition was close among three finalists. Reaction from the judges include, “I liked how Ms. Wood incorporated real-life experiences to help engage the students and encourage them to write.”

Officials say Wood, if she chooses, will represent the Troup County School System in the 2023-2024 State Teacher of the Year competition sponsored by the Georgia Department of Education.

