Advertisement

U.S. House passes ‘CROWN Act’ that prohibits race-based hair discrimination
By Jatavia O'Neal
Published: Mar. 18, 2022 at 8:55 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The U.S. House passed a bill that would ban discrimination based on hairstyles or hair textures associated with race or national origin.

It would apply to employment and people taking part in federally assisted programs, housing programs and public accommodations.

The hair texture and protective styles listed in the bill include dreadlocks, cornrows, twists, braids, bantu knots and afros.

Sponsor, Congresswoman Bonnie Watson Coleman, said natural Black hair is often deemed unprofessional just because it does not conform to White beauty standards.

The House voted 235 to 189 to pass the ‘CROWN Act’, which stands for “Creating a Respectful and Open World for Natural Hair”.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

