Alabama preparing for more electric vehicles on the road

Drive Electric Alabama hosts EV showcase.
Drive Electric Alabama hosts EV showcase.(Drive Electric Alabama)
By Lauren Harksen
Published: Mar. 19, 2022 at 9:47 PM EDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - With fluctuating gas prices, drivers are searching for ways to save money. For some, that includes looking into electric vehicles.

Dozens of people showed up to the EV Showcase on Saturday, March 19, 2022, held by Drive Electric Alabama and Alabama Clean Fuels Coalition. The showcase included models from Ford, Chevy, Kia, BMW, Tesla, Nissan, Jaguar, Volkswagen and Rivian.

In a press release, Drive Electric Alabama said most Alabamians have never driven an EV, according to market research, and that’s why it’s important for more people to see and feel an EV while talking to owners.

At the event, people were able to talk with EV owners about the range, cost, and maintenance of the vehicles.

One of the hesitancies for drivers thinking about switching from gas to electric-powered cars is the accessibility to charging stations.

Alabama Clean Fuels Coalition president Michael Staley tells WBRC that there are more stations around the area than ever before, and more are on the way.

“The state of Alabama made 4.2 million dollars in grants last year for EV charging and 17 locations will be added, hopefully by the end of this year, for fast charging in the public,” said Staley.

In addition, Staley says $79 million will be coming to the state over the next five years to install EV chargers along interstate corridors.

“The state is also making grants that will cover areas not on the interstate,” Staley adds. “So within a five year period from now, starting now, we’re going to see more stations opening.”

A big hesitation of EVs, like access to charges, is becoming a thing of the past.

