City installs new traffic signal at Auburn intersection

City officials say the traffic signal will go into full operation on Monday, April 4.
City officials say the traffic signal will go into full operation on Monday, April 4.(Source: WTVM)
By Leonard Hall
Published: Mar. 20, 2022 at 2:18 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - The City of Auburn has installed at new traffic signal at the intersection of East Glenn Avenue and Skyway Drive.

This addition comes as a huge apartment housing development, known as The Glenn, is underway at the intersection.

The new signal is currently in flashing mode to allow drivers to become familiar with it.

City officials say the traffic signal will go into full operation on Monday, April 4.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

