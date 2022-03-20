Midland Community Farmers Market holds 4th annual Spring Fling event

MIDLAND, Ga. (WTVM) - The official start of Spring is just a short while away and its the perfect weather for a Spring market.

Saturday, the Midland Community Farmers Market hosted its fourth annual Spring Fling Arts & Crafts Market.

The free event featured arts and crafts, food, and even some healthy eats for the community to purchase. The market is a pre-season sample of what’s to come for the regular farmer’s market season.

The manager of Midland Community Farmers Market tells News Leader 9 the proceeds will go toward a great cause.

“Just like all our regular season markets, all the funds from vendors is going to charity,” said Larry Cline. “Today, we raised $2,500 for Hope Harbor Women’s Shelter. Last year, we made a little over $21,000 during the season and it all went to local charities.”

Cline says he was pleased with Saturday’s turnout. He says 106 vendors were out selling goods to the community.

Midland Community Farmers Market’s regular season will run from May through October.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.