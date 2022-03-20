National Civil War Museum hosts 20th annual River Blast Festival

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The National Civil War Museum in Columbus invited families out for a good time as they hosted the 20th annual River Blast Festival.

The weekend-long event was full of live entertainment, food trucks, and cannon firing.

Soldiers and sailors from came to perform a re-enactment of battles in war history.

The festival included teaching sword fighting and showing people how soldiers lived during war.

Holly Wait, executive director of the National Civil War Naval Museum, says teaching and showing people our country’s history is important for understanding today’s world.

”These things really happened and sometimes it’s good, sometimes it’s bad, but none the less it’s history,” said Wait. “And we have to understand what went on in the past to understand who and where we are today.”

During the event, the museum was open free of charge for people and families to attend.

