SPRINGing into the New Season with Sunshine and Warm Temperatures!

Anna Sims
Spring 2021 at Callaway Resort and Gardens
Spring 2021 at Callaway Resort and Gardens(James Head)
By Anna Sims
Published: Mar. 19, 2022 at 9:43 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Sunday is the first official day of Spring, and Mother Nature is most definitely cooperating with abundant sunshine and highs in the low 70s for most of us! We will keep the warm sunshine around one more day for Monday with highs in the mid-70s before we start to transition into our next stormy pattern. Clouds return by Tuesday with highs pushing towards the 80s with a few showers in the evening. Overnight, showers and storms increase in coverage with a few strong storms possible. Our next day to watch weather wise is Wednesday, an Alert Day, meaning that we need to keep a close eye on the forecast and weather conditions that day as a potent storm system rolls through that could bring strong to severe storms to our area. Once we knock the rain out by Wednesday night, high pressure settles in again to bring us a much calmer weather pattern through the end of the 9-day forecast. We are talking plentiful sunshine with highs in the 70s almost every single day.

