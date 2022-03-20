Business Break
Tracking Midweek Storms

Anna’s Forecast
Shelf Cloud Over Pine Mountain, GA
Shelf Cloud Over Pine Mountain, GA(Jordan)
By Anna Sims
Published: Mar. 20, 2022 at 7:18 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A few clouds return to the forecast as we head into the afternoon on Monday, but mainly sunshine and highs in the mid-70s will be the story as we stay on our spring like pattern. Tuesday will serve as our day of transition as clouds build in more drastically while highs soar towards the 80 degree mark. By Tuesday night, rain will begin to build in as we track a potent storm system that could bring strong storms to the area for Wednesday. We have designated Wednesday as an alert day because of this low pressure system that will roll through. There is still a lot of uncertainty on the exact timing and impacts since it looks like it will be an early morning thing, so stay with us as we get better data in and fine-tune this exact storm threat. For now, it looks like we could see strong winds and some hail with this system as it moves through. As for the rest of the week, once we kick the storms out of the forecast, high pressure settles in to bring a whole lot of sunshine and spring-like weather back through the end of the forecast period.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Friday Morning Weather on the Go