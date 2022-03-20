Business Break
Tuskegee football player killed in Friday shooting

By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Mar. 20, 2022 at 5:11 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
TUSKEGEE, Ala. (WSFA) - The victim in a fatal shooting Friday night in Tuskegee has been identified as a player on the Tuskegee Golden Tigers’ football team.

Tuskegee University Sports Information Director Jordan Benson confirmed 20-year-old Reginald Summage Jr. was a sophomore wide receiver. According to the university’s roster, Summage graduated from Jeff Davis High School.

Police responded to the Washington Plaza parking lot in the 700 block of West Martin Street around 11:50 p.m. in reference to a man that had been shot. They found Summage at the scene. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police took Marquavius Lee Debro, 21, of Tuskegee, into custody on Saturday. He is charged with murder.

Debro is being held in the Macon County Detention Facility. His bail is set $150,000.

