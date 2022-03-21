Business Break
1 arrested after man shot and killed in LaGrange

Fannin is charged with murder and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.
Fannin is charged with murder and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.(Source: LaGrange Police Department)
By Leonard Hall
Published: Mar. 21, 2022 at 6:01 AM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
LAGRANGE, Ga. (WTVM) - A suspect is behind bars after a man was shot and killed in LaGrange.

Police say the shooting happened Sunday night at My Food Mart on Hamilton Street. When officers arrived, they found Dearko Thornton suffering from a gunshot wound to the chest.

The victim was rendered aid on scene and then transported to Wellstar West Georgia Medical Center where he died on arrival.

Following an investigation, authorities identified Mario Alonzo Fannin, of LaGrange, as the suspect who shot and killed Thornton.

After the shooting, Fannin reportedly fled the scene on foot while still armed with a firearm. He was taken into custody around 4:15 a.m. Monday in the 1400 block of Juniper Street in LaGrange, according to police.

Fannin is charged with murder and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call the LaGrange Police Department at (706) 883-2603 or Troup County Crime Stoppers at (706)812-1000.

