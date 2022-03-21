Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Extraordinary Seniors
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

3 men arrested on multiple drug charges in Columbus

L-R: Marcus Rutherford, Franco Gates, Cesar Jones
L-R: Marcus Rutherford, Franco Gates, Cesar Jones(Source: Columbus Police Dept.)
By Jessie Gibson
Published: Mar. 21, 2022 at 5:04 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Police Department made several arrests over the weekend as part of a crime suppression detail in hot spots of the city.

On March 19, the Columbus Police Department focused on “hot spots” associated with drug activity, violent crime, gang activity, and illegal firearms.

As a result of this detail, Columbus officers arrested the following:

  • Franco Deangelo Gates
    • Possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime
    • Tampering with evidence
    • Obstruction of a police officer - misdemeanor
  • Cesar Cedeno Jones
    • Trafficking over 37 grams of cocaine
    • Possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute
    • Possession of drug related objects
    • Open container
    • Traffic related offenses
  • Marcus Parnell Rutherford
    • Trafficking over 37 grams of cocaine
    • Convicted felon in possession of a firearm
    • Possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime
    • Possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute
    • Possession of drug related objects
    • Open container

If you’d like to anonymously report crime in Columbus, call 706-653-3188.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Eric Spencer has pleaded guilty in the case of the murder of a Columbus aspiring rapper in...
Suspect pleads guilty in 2018 murder of Columbus aspiring rapper
Henderson police released a booking photo for Gerald Oglesby.
Report: 5-year-old son dies after whipping by father for talking back, not going to bed
The Auburn Police Division is investigating after shots were fired into Waffle House on South...
1 wounded in Auburn Waffle House shooting
Troopers say the crash happened shortly after 8:30 p.m. near mile marker 78.
I-85 NB in Chambers County reopens following crash
Columbus woman arrested on more than 200 counts of identity fraud
Columbus woman arrested on more than 200 counts of identity fraud

Latest News

Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office making big strides in 2022
Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office making big strides in 2022
Spring is officially here in the Chattahoochee Valley
Experts say the biggest thing holding most people back from buying a home is the down...
Faked Out: Con artists copycatting social media profiles lure family and friends into scams
Phenix City Parks and Recreation hosts 1st annual Easter Egg-Stravaganza
Phenix City Parks and Recreation hosts 1st Annual Easter Egg-Stravaganza