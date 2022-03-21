3 men arrested on multiple drug charges in Columbus
Published: Mar. 21, 2022 at 5:04 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Police Department made several arrests over the weekend as part of a crime suppression detail in hot spots of the city.
On March 19, the Columbus Police Department focused on “hot spots” associated with drug activity, violent crime, gang activity, and illegal firearms.
As a result of this detail, Columbus officers arrested the following:
- Franco Deangelo Gates
- Possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime
- Tampering with evidence
- Obstruction of a police officer - misdemeanor
- Cesar Cedeno Jones
- Trafficking over 37 grams of cocaine
- Possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute
- Possession of drug related objects
- Open container
- Traffic related offenses
- Marcus Parnell Rutherford
- Trafficking over 37 grams of cocaine
- Convicted felon in possession of a firearm
- Possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime
- Possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute
- Possession of drug related objects
- Open container
If you’d like to anonymously report crime in Columbus, call 706-653-3188.
