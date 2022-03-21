Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Extraordinary Seniors
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Beautiful Monday; Be ALERT for storms toward mid week

Tyler’s forecast
Plenty of sunshine today. More clouds Tuesday as the wind kicks up ahead of our next storm system. We are on ALERT Tuesday night/Wednesday for storms.
By Tyler Allender
Published: Mar. 21, 2022 at 8:22 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Lots of sunshine on this Monday will lead to a nice warm up despite some high clouds rolling in during the afternoon ahead of a developing storm system in Texas. A bit breezy. Highs between 74 and 77. Partly to mostly cloudy tonight. Cool but not as chilly with lows in the low 50s. More clouds Tuesday but it should be partly sunny overall. Even warmer with highs near 80 degrees as the wind kicks up ahead of the next storm system. Gusts up to 30 mph are anticipated by late afternoon and early evening even before the rain arrives. Speaking of rain, scattered showers start to roll in later in the evening, especially for east Alabama. Intense rain and storms will be moving through Mississippi and west Alabama during the evening before starting to push into our area overnight. While some weakening is expected, some strong to severe storms are still possible here. The time to watch right now is from 10 PM ET Tuesday to 10 AM ET Wednesday. We will tighten and adjust that window as we get closer. Because the threat includes an overnight and early morning threat for us, you definitely want a few *different* ways to receive watches and warnings just in case they are needed. In addition to downpours, damaging winds are the primary concern. However, a tornado or two and some hail can’t be ruled out in the strongest section of the storms. Storms are forecast to taper down later in the morning Wednesday but scattered showers linger through the afternoon. We top out in the 70s. After that, we have a much quieter stretch of weather from Thursday, through the weekend and early next week. Plenty of sunshine is in that part of the forecast. Highs will be in the mid 60s to near 70 with lows in the 40s; a few early mornings may be in the 30s!

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Henderson police released a booking photo for Gerald Oglesby.
Report: 5-year-old son dies after whipping by father for talking back, not going to bed
Police say the incident happened early Sunday morning at Waffle House on South College Street.
1 wounded in Auburn Waffle House shooting
Troopers say the crash happened shortly after 8:30 p.m. near mile marker 78.
I-85 NB in Chambers County reopens following crash
Columbus woman arrested on more than 200 counts of identity fraud
Columbus woman arrested on more than 200 counts of identity fraud
Tuskegee University Sports Information Director Jordan Benson confirmed 20-year-old Reginald...
Tuskegee football player killed in Friday shooting

Latest News

Plenty of sunshine today. More clouds Tuesday as the wind kicks up ahead of our next storm...
Monday Morning Weather on the Go
Shelf Cloud Over Pine Mountain, GA
Tracking Midweek Storms
Spring 2021 at Callaway Resort and Gardens
SPRINGing into the New Season with Sunshine and Warm Temperatures!
Derek Kinkade
Storms Ending Friday Evening & Night; Beautiful Weekend Ahead!