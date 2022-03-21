Business Break
Advertisement

Fewer than 5 COVID cases reported in Auburn City Schools

Coronavirus cases remain low in the Auburn City School District.
Coronavirus cases remain low in the Auburn City School District.(KOLN)
By Leonard Hall
Published: Mar. 21, 2022 at 6:49 AM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - Coronavirus cases remain low in the Auburn City School District.

According to new data from the system, there were only two confirmed cases of COVID-19 when students returned from Spring Break last week.

The school district says no students received notice of possible exposure during this period.

Officials are reminding parents that students with symptoms of illness should stay home and they will be excused from school.

