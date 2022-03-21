Four years later, family holds hope to find missing Columbus woman

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A missing Columbus woman’s family is keeping hope alive years after her disappearance. They are hoping and praying she will return to them alive one day.

March 18, 2018, is the last time family of, then, 37-year-old, Erin Collier said they last spoke with her.

“It’s hard thinking every time a body that comes up, is this us, is this it, it’s not right, it’s not something a family should be going through, you see it on the news, but never think it’s going to be you, and your family looking for a loved one,” said Collier’s sister, Sarah King-Kemp, in an interview from the same year her sister disappeared.

King-Kemp said her sister just vanished without a trace and that is not like her.

According to previous reports, she was last seen on March 16 of 2018 on 4th Avenue.

“I’ve done everything I can to try and find her. Still no luck,” King-Kemp said in a 2019 interview.

Police added, the woman last spoke with her family two days later.

She has not been heard from since.

“You see crime shows and stuff like that, but you don’t think you’re going to be the one out here searching for your loved one,” said King-Kemp.

We were unable to catch up with King-Kemp this year, but according to her recent social media activity, she is continuing to search for answers to where her sister might be.

If you or anyone you know may have any information regarding the disappearance of Erin Collier, you are urged to contact the Columbus Police Department at 706-653-3449.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.