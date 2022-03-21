Business Break
I-85 NB in Chambers County closed following crash

By Leonard Hall
Published: Mar. 20, 2022 at 10:19 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
CHAMBERS COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - Interstate 85 northbound in Chambers County is closed due to a crash, according to the Alabama Department of Transportation.

ALDOT officials say the crash happened near mile marker 78. That’s between the Valley/Huguley (77) and Lanett/Valley (79) exits.

There’s no word on any injuries.

Majors delays are expected as crews work to clear the scene.

Drivers will have to seek an alternative route.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

