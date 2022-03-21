Business Break
National Infantry Museum to host spring break mini camp for kids

By Leonard Hall
Published: Mar. 21, 2022 at 10:47 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The National Infantry Museum in Columbus is preparing to host a spring break mini camp for kids.

There will be several activities for children ages 6 -12 including games, crafts, hands-on activities.

The event will be held on Wednesday, April 6 from 8:30 a.m. until 5:30 p.m. The cost is $30 per camper. Pizza lunches will be provided.

Parents and guardians are urged to register soon as spots are limited.

To register, call 706-685-2614, email camdirector@nationalinfantryfoundation.org, or click here.

