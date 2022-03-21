Business Break
Phenix City Parks and Recreation hosts 1st annual Easter Egg-Stravaganza
By Jatavia O'Neal
Published: Mar. 21, 2022 at 4:36 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WTVM) - The Easter Bunny is coming to Phenix City and bringing a lot of fun.

Saturday, April 9, Phenix City Parks and Recreation is hosting their first annual Easter Egg-Stravaganza at Lakewood Park from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Children can come and enjoy Easter-themed games, bounce around on inflatables, participate in an Easter Egg Hunt and even have their photo taken with the Easter Bunny.

All ages are welcome to enjoy this event.

The Easter Egg Hunt times are as follows:

AgesStart time
3 and under11:00 a.m.
4 - 711:30 a.m.
8 and up12:00 p.m.

For more information on this event, you can contact Phenix City Parks and Recreation at 334-291-4719.

