Phenix City Parks and Recreation hosts 1st annual Easter Egg-Stravaganza

PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WTVM) - The Easter Bunny is coming to Phenix City and bringing a lot of fun.

Saturday, April 9, Phenix City Parks and Recreation is hosting their first annual Easter Egg-Stravaganza at Lakewood Park from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Children can come and enjoy Easter-themed games, bounce around on inflatables, participate in an Easter Egg Hunt and even have their photo taken with the Easter Bunny.

All ages are welcome to enjoy this event.

The Easter Egg Hunt times are as follows:

Ages Start time 3 and under 11:00 a.m. 4 - 7 11:30 a.m. 8 and up 12:00 p.m.

For more information on this event, you can contact Phenix City Parks and Recreation at 334-291-4719.

