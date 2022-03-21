Police investigating after woman shot near Benning Dr. in Columbus
Published: Mar. 21, 2022 at 1:34 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Police Department is investigating after a woman was shot and injured over the weekend.
The incident happened on March 19, at approximately 7:45 p.m., in the area of Cusseta Road and Benning Drive in Columbus.
According to Columbus Police Sergeant Aaron Evrard, a woman was shot and transported by EMS. She is in stable condition.
There are currently no suspects at this time.
