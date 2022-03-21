Police investigating after woman shot near Benning Dr. in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Police Department is investigating after a woman was shot and injured over the weekend.

The incident happened on March 19, at approximately 7:45 p.m., in the area of Cusseta Road and Benning Drive in Columbus.

According to Columbus Police Sergeant Aaron Evrard, a woman was shot and transported by EMS. She is in stable condition.

There are currently no suspects at this time.

