Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Extraordinary Seniors
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Rare snake found in Alabama for second time in 60 years

For only the second time in decades an elusive snake was found in Alabama.
For only the second time in decades an elusive snake was found in Alabama.(James C. Godwin)
By CNN
Published: Mar. 21, 2022 at 1:01 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – An elusive reptile has made a rare appearance in Alabama.

The Alabama Wildlife and Freshwater Fisheries Division confirmed the discovery of a wild-born Eastern indigo snake.

This is only the second time in more than 60 years that the indigo has been seen in the state.

Officials said they will continue to work on reintroducing the species to the state.

For only the second time in decades an elusive snake was found in Alabama.
For only the second time in decades an elusive snake was found in Alabama.(James C. Godwin)

The indigo is the nation’s largest native snake, but it vanished in Alabama in the 1950s due in large part to habitat loss, according to the state’s Department of Conservation and Natural Resources.

The first indigo snake was found in the state in 2020, according to the department.

These snakes play a significant role in the ecosystem and their disappearance could have a domino effect on other lifeforms, biologists say.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Troopers say the crash happened shortly after 8:30 p.m. near mile marker 78.
I-85 NB in Chambers County reopens following crash
Fannin is charged with murder and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.
Suspect arrested after man shot and killed in LaGrange
Police say the incident happened early Sunday morning at Waffle House on South College Street.
1 wounded in Auburn Waffle House shooting
Henderson police released a booking photo for Gerald Oglesby.
Report: 5-year-old son dies after whipping by father for talking back, not going to bed
Tuskegee University Sports Information Director Jordan Benson confirmed 20-year-old Reginald...
Tuskegee football player killed in Friday shooting

Latest News

This combination of photos provided by Pennsylvania State Police shows Trooper Martin F. Mack...
2 Pennsylvania troopers, civilian killed; police open DUI probe
Police investigating after woman shot near Benning Rd. in Columbus
Suspect arrested after man shot and killed in LaGrange
Suspect arrested after man shot and killed in LaGrange
Autherine Lucy Foster. (Source: Kelvin Reynolds/WBRC)
University of Alabama’s first Black student dies 5 days after school renamed building after her
FILE - Otero County Commissioner Couy Griffin, the founder of Cowboys for Trump, takes in the...
Capitol riot trial opens for Cowboys for Trump founder