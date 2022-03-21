Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Extraordinary Seniors
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Recall: Pancake and waffle mix sold at Walmart may contain bits of cable

Some Great Value pancake and waffle mix is being recalled.
Some Great Value pancake and waffle mix is being recalled.(Source: FDA/CNN)
By CNN
Published: Mar. 21, 2022 at 7:45 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Be cautious before you make your next breakfast.

Continental Mills announced a recall of its Great Value Buttermilk Pancake and Waffle Mix.

According to the Food and Drug Administration, cable fragments used in the processing line were found in some boxes.

The pancake and waffle mix had a best buy date of Sept. 1, 2023, and was delivered nationally to Walmart stores.

No related injuries have been reported.

Consumers are advised to return the product to the place of purchase for a refund.

More information is available on the FDA’s website.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Henderson police released a booking photo for Gerald Oglesby.
Report: 5-year-old son dies after whipping by father for talking back, not going to bed
Police say the incident happened early Sunday morning at Waffle House on South College Street.
1 wounded in Auburn Waffle House shooting
Troopers say the crash happened shortly after 8:30 p.m. near mile marker 78.
I-85 NB in Chambers County reopens following crash
Columbus woman arrested on more than 200 counts of identity fraud
Columbus woman arrested on more than 200 counts of identity fraud
Tuskegee University Sports Information Director Jordan Benson confirmed 20-year-old Reginald...
Tuskegee football player killed in Friday shooting

Latest News

Residents watch as a China Eastern passenger jet prepares to take off on a test flight from the...
Chinese airliner crashes with 132 aboard in country’s south
FILE - Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson, a U.S. Circuit Judge on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the...
Jackson, 1st Black female high court pick, faces senators
Mike Tyson's cannabis gummy products, 'Mike Bites,' come in the shape of an ear.
Mike Tyson selling ear-shaped cannabis edibles
Experts say hackers aren’t just taking over your social media accounts, but many are stealing...
Faked Out: Con artists copycatting social media profiles lure family and friends into scams
A Ukrainian serviceman takes a photograph of a damaged church after shelling in a residential...
Ukraine rejects Russian demand for surrender in Mariupol