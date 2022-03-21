Spring is officially here in the Chattahoochee Valley

CHATTAHOOCHEE VALLEY (WTVM) - Yesterday was the official first day of Spring and we could not have asked for better weather.

Depending on your religious affiliation or background, this can also mean the approach of Easter, Passover, Ramadan, and moms looking forward to Mother’s Day.

Astrologically, Spring began yesterday, March 20, at 11:33 a.m. However, meteorologically, Spring started back on March 1.

Either way, you can feel that it is here.

If you have not seen pollen on the cars yet, you will soon. Researchers have said annual pollen counts could climb by up to 250 percent this year.

