Strong to Severe Storms Possible Tuesday Overnight into Wednesday AM

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - It has been a fantastic Monday across the Chattahoochee Valley with temperatures warming up in a big way after the chilly morning temperatures. Tuesday will be a day with increasing clouds and warm temperatures, and there will be the possibility of some showers Tuesday night, but I don’t think we will have any severe weather concerns before midnight. From around 3 AM to 11 AM ET on Wednesday, however, we will be tracking a line of rain and storms through the area - these may have pockets of gusty or damaging winds, and the threat may be a little bit higher over in East Alabama where these storms may have a little more energy to work with. Either way, everyone will need to be on-alert for severe weather with a tornado risk that is low, but not completely zero. Once these storms move out, clouds will clear out for the middle and end of the week with some cooler temperatures moving in - highs will drop back to the upper 60s and lower 70s for Thursday through the weekend with lows back in the 30s and 40s. We will have a long stretch of dry days through the weekend and into early next week too. Temperatures by early next week will start to warm back into the upper 70s and lower 80s.

