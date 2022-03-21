Suspect arrested in Auburn Waffle House shooting

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - Police have identified a suspect in connection to a weekend shooting at an Auburn restaurant.

Sunday, authorities arrested 29-year-old Keyare Ahmun Cobb, of Auburn, on a felony warrant. He is charged with discharging a firearm into an occupied building.

Cobb was transported to the Lee County Jail and held on a $50,000 bond.

According to police, the shooting happened early Sunday morning at Waffle House on South College Street.

Police say a person involved in the shooting sustained non-life-threatening injuries; however, they did not indicate whether it was Cobb.

Authorities say more arrests are expected.

