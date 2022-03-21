Suspect pleads guilty in 2018 murder of Columbus aspiring rapper

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - One defendant has pleaded guilty in the case of the murder of a Columbus aspiring rapper in April 2018.

Eric Spencer on Monday pleaded guilty to the following felony convictions: armed robbery, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

He was sentenced to 25 years with 10 to serve. The remainder of the sentence will be on probation. Spencer has 30 days to appeal the sentence.

Conditions of his plea include the following:

Spencer is required to testify.

Spencer is banished from Muscogee County except when he’s allowed to return to the county by a community supervision officer and cannot have any contact with any co-defendants except during any future testimony in this case.

Spencer was on probation prior to this hearing. However, a request has been submitted to revoke his probation in full.

Defense stated Eric admitted there was a scheme to purchase marijuana using counterfeit money, resulting in the April 6, 2018 murder of Branden Denson.

According to acting Muscogee County District Attorney Sheneka Terry, Spencer was not the person who shot and killed Denson. However, back in 2018, a Columbus Police Department detective testified police found Spencer’s fingerprints on the driver’s side back door of the victim’s car.

Five men were arrested in connection with the 2018 murder at the Pizza Hut on Buena Vista Road.

Columbus police responded to reports of a possible shooting at Pizza Hut on Buena Vista Road in April 2018 where they discovered 32-year-old Branden Denson, also known as “Billion Dollar BD.” Police also say at least three of the suspects stole a large bag out of Denson’s car, containing 16 pounds of marijuana.

The following suspects were arrested and charged with the murder of the rapper: Tyree Smith, Dover Coppins, Tommie Mullins, Eric Spencer and Johnathon Swift.

Each of the defendants has a separate attorney.

The case has been postponed several times in the past four years.

