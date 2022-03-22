1 man dead after motorcycle accident on Miller Rd. in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A fatal motorcycle accident at the intersection of Miller Road and Bush Avenue left one man dead.

According to Coroner Buddy Bryan, the victim was identified as 56-year-old, Willie Lindsey.

Lindsey was transported to Piedmont Emergency Room where he was pronounced dead at 5:56 p.m.

As of now, there are no further details as to how the accident occurred.

