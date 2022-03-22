1 man dead after motorcycle accident on Miller Rd. in Columbus

Business Break
1 man dead after motorcycle accident on Miller Road in Columbus(WTVM)

1 man dead after motorcycle accident on Miller Road in Columbus
1 man dead after motorcycle accident on Miller Road in Columbus(WTVM)
By Jatavia O'Neal
Published: Mar. 21, 2022 at 9:17 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A fatal motorcycle accident at the intersection of Miller Road and Bush Avenue left one man dead.

According to Coroner Buddy Bryan, the victim was identified as 56-year-old, Willie Lindsey.

Lindsey was transported to Piedmont Emergency Room where he was pronounced dead at 5:56 p.m.

As of now, there are no further details as to how the accident occurred.

Stay with News Leader 9 as we learn more details.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

