All clear given after bomb threat to gas station on Hwy. 280 in Lee County

Lee County bomb threat
Lee County bomb threat(Source: WTVM)
By Jessie Gibson
Published: Mar. 22, 2022 at 10:25 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - The Lee County Sheriff’s Office responded to a bomb threat on Highway 280 Tuesday morning.

The incident occurred at the Marathon gas station - near Lee Road 379. According to Lee County Sheriff Jay Jones, someone called and threatened to blow up the gas station near the Lee County Flea Market.

The scene is all clear after they conducted a search. It is unknown at this time if there is a suspect.

Stay with News Leader 9 as we gather more information.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

