Auburn Parks and Recreation seeking residents’ feedback for new programs

By Reagan Ranzer
Published: Mar. 21, 2022 at 10:06 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Auburn Parks and Recreation Department is asking for residents’ opinions on what programs they would like to see happen.

Now until April 15, they will have a survey listed for anyone to fill out with different categories of classes they would like to see in the future.

The Auburn Parks and Recreation plan to build more locations in the future and want to make sure the public has programs available for their interest.

As the population grows, they want to make sure they provide multiple places for fitness and wellness.

They are also hosting focus groups for some of these ideas that are submitted.

Community program coordinator, Gaby Filgo, said the survey will only take 15 to 20 minutes to complete.

“There are different categories that are covered in the survey including therapeutic programs, 50 plus programs, fitness, youth programs, teen programs, all different types of things. If none of those things interest you it will allow you to skip that section and go on to the next section so you can answer things you really care about,” explained Filgo.

If you would like to participate in the survey click here.

