Autism Hope Center to host annual Autism Resource Fair and Fun Day

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - April is Autism Awareness Month and in celebration, Autism Hope Center is hosting its 7th Annual Autism Resource Fair and Fun Day.

This free event will be held Saturday, April 23 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Cascade Hills Church.

Families will have the opportunity to meet with local autism-related service providers and advocacy programs in Columbus and enjoy refreshments and fun activities.

For more information, you can contact the Autism Hope Center and Support Group at 706-604-6333.

