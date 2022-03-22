Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Extraordinary Seniors
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Board approves emergency purchase of sewer line replacement at Eddy Middle School

(Source: Muscogee County School District)
By Leonard Hall
Published: Mar. 22, 2022 at 11:27 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Muscogee County Board of Education at its Monday night meeting approved the emergency purchase of a sanitary sewer line replacement at Eddy Middle School.

The move comes as the sanitary sewer line that removes waste water from the school’s kitchen has failed, preventing the kitchen staff from being able to prepare hot meals and limiting them to pre-packaged meals.

Officials say multiple attempts were made to restore functionality to the line; however, it was determined that the sanitary sewer line from the wash sinks to the exterior grease trap have deteriorated beyond repair.

The overall cost of the project, including a $4,500 engineering fee, is estimated to be $148,000.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Eric Spencer has pleaded guilty in the case of the murder of a Columbus aspiring rapper in...
Suspect pleads guilty in 2018 murder of Columbus aspiring rapper
L-R: Marcus Rutherford, Franco Gates, Cesar Jones
3 men arrested on multiple drug charges in Columbus
Suspect arrested after man shot and killed in LaGrange
Suspect arrested after man shot and killed in LaGrange
1 man dead after motorcycle accident on Miller Road in Columbus
1 man dead after motorcycle accident on Miller Rd. in Columbus
Police investigating after woman shot near Benning Dr. in Columbus

Latest News

Ladonia Elementary School parapro arrested on child abuse charge
Ladonia Elementary School paraprofessional arrested on child abuse charges
No active COVID cases reported in Harris County School District
arrest
Muscogee Co. Sheriff’s Office arrests 13 individuals, saves 1-year-old in traffic stop arrest
Man injured in South Lumpkin Rd. shooting in Columbus
Muscogee County School District appoints new principals for two schools
Muscogee County School District appoints new principals for two schools