Board approves emergency purchase of sewer line replacement at Eddy Middle School

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Muscogee County Board of Education at its Monday night meeting approved the emergency purchase of a sanitary sewer line replacement at Eddy Middle School.

The move comes as the sanitary sewer line that removes waste water from the school’s kitchen has failed, preventing the kitchen staff from being able to prepare hot meals and limiting them to pre-packaged meals.

Officials say multiple attempts were made to restore functionality to the line; however, it was determined that the sanitary sewer line from the wash sinks to the exterior grease trap have deteriorated beyond repair.

The overall cost of the project, including a $4,500 engineering fee, is estimated to be $148,000.

