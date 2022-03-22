Columbus police searching for ‘critically’ missing teen

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance locating 19-year-old, Valerie Holder.

Holder was last seen in the area of West Britt David Road on March 22, traveling in a black 2011 Honda Civic wearing all black clothing and a black and red bandana.

She is described as being 5′10, 150lbs with brown hair and brown eyes.

According to authorities, she is believed to have suicidal ideations.

If anyone has information concerning this missing person, you are encouraged to contact 911 or the Columbus Police Department Youth Services at 706-653-3449.

