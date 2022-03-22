Fires caused by possible explosion in Columbus leave 2 families displaced

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Columbus police and fire department are currently investigating a house fire after calls came in reporting an explosion on Edgechester Avenue in Columbus.

News Leader 9 was on the scene as emergency medical services and Columbus police assessed the damages of the fire.

There was not one, but two houses that caught on fire this afternoon.

Fire Chief Ronald Jones said they are still looking to see what caused the fire and are considering it could be an explosion.

“The call originally came in as an explosion we also told it may be some occupant’s still trapped on the inside when the first units go here they did a quick primary search and didn’t find anyone inside the residence the fire is now under investigation by investigative team and they were no injuries from this fire,” said Jones.

Fortunately, there were no injuries caused by these fires, however, because of the damages, two families will be displaced.

This story is still developing.

