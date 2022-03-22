Business Break
General Motors recalls 740K SUVs; headlights are too bright

General Motors is recalling GMC Terrain SUVs from 2010 through 2017 because headlight beams could be too bright and pose a danger to other drivers.(General Motors)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 22, 2022 at 9:08 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
DETROIT (AP) — General Motors is recalling more than 740,000 small SUVs in the U.S. because the headlight beams that can be too bright and cause glare for oncoming drivers.

The recall announced Tuesday comes after U.S. safety regulators turned down a request from the Detroit automaker to avoid the recall.

The company is recalling GMC Terrain SUVs from 2010 through 2017.

Documents posted by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration say reflections caused by the headlight housings can illuminate some areas with too much light.

The agency says this can reduce visibility for other drivers, increasing the risk of a crash.

GM hasn’t come up with a repair yet.

The company expects to notify owners by letter starting April 23.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

