Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Extraordinary Seniors
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Hillary Clinton tests positive for COVID; Bill quarantining

Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton announced Tuesday that she had tested positive for...
Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton announced Tuesday that she had tested positive for COVID-19.(Source: Twitter/@HillaryClinton via CNN)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 22, 2022 at 7:11 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton said Tuesday she has tested positive for COVID-19 with “mild” symptoms.

On social media, the former Democratic presidential candidate said she was “feeling fine” and that former President Bill Clinton had tested negative and was quarantining until their household was fully cleared.

A spokesman for the former president posted on Twitter that he would continue to get tested in the days to come.

Officials say what happens in the U.K. tends to play out here in the U.S. weeks later. (Source: CNN, PFIZER, MERCK, EMED DIGITAL HEALTHCARE)

Hillary Clinton, 74, said she was “more grateful than ever for the protection vaccines can provide against serious illness” and urged people to get vaccinated and boosted.

Former President Barack Obama announced earlier this month that he had tested positive for the coronavirus.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Eric Spencer has pleaded guilty in the case of the murder of a Columbus aspiring rapper in...
Suspect pleads guilty in 2018 murder of Columbus aspiring rapper
L-R: Marcus Rutherford, Franco Gates, Cesar Jones
3 men arrested on multiple drug charges in Columbus
Suspect arrested after man shot and killed in LaGrange
Suspect arrested after man shot and killed in LaGrange
Ladonia Elementary School parapro arrested on child abuse charge
Ladonia Elementary School paraprofessional arrested on child abuse charges
1 man dead after motorcycle accident on Miller Road in Columbus
1 man dead after motorcycle accident on Miller Rd. in Columbus

Latest News

A mural protesting the Russian invasion of Ukraine has been painted on a wall in Prague, Czech...
Ukraine thwarts Russian advances; fight rages for Mariupol
Ladonia Elementary School paraprofessional arrested on child abuse charges
Ladonia Elementary School paraprofessional arrested on child abuse charges
Tishomingo Public Schools Superintendent Bobby Waitman said in a Facebook post that the...
Oklahoma authorities: 6 students killed in crash with semi
All clear given after bomb threat to gas station on Hwy. 280 in Lee County
All clear given after bomb threat to gas station on Hwy. 280 in Lee County