Jasmyn Burts signs with Clayton State University

PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WTVM) - Glenwood basketball star Jasmyn Burts has signed to play at the next level. The senior guard will be playing for Clayton State University. Burts helped the Gators to two state championships while at Glenwood. She also made the 2022 All-Tournament team and was the East MVP in the East vs. West All-Star game.

“I’ve been waiting my whole life for this. Honestly, never thought I’d see the day. It was great,” said Burts.

