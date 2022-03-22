Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Extraordinary Seniors
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Jasmyn Burts signs with Clayton State University

By Caroline Grace
Published: Mar. 22, 2022 at 4:11 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WTVM) - Glenwood basketball star Jasmyn Burts has signed to play at the next level. The senior guard will be playing for Clayton State University. Burts helped the Gators to two state championships while at Glenwood. She also made the 2022 All-Tournament team and was the East MVP in the East vs. West All-Star game.

“I’ve been waiting my whole life for this. Honestly, never thought I’d see the day. It was great,” said Burts.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Eric Spencer has pleaded guilty in the case of the murder of a Columbus aspiring rapper in...
Suspect pleads guilty in 2018 murder of Columbus aspiring rapper
L-R: Marcus Rutherford, Franco Gates, Cesar Jones
3 men arrested on multiple drug charges in Columbus
Suspect arrested after man shot and killed in LaGrange
Suspect arrested after man shot and killed in LaGrange
Ladonia Elementary School parapro arrested on child abuse charge
Ladonia Elementary School paraprofessional arrested on child abuse charges
1 man dead after motorcycle accident on Miller Road in Columbus
1 man dead after motorcycle accident on Miller Rd. in Columbus

Latest News

Auburn Football practice
Coaches pleased as Auburn Football continues spring practice
Muscogee Co. School Board honors Spencer’s boys basketball team
Muscogee Co. School Board honors Spencer’s boys basketball team
High school basketball players in Columbus receive awards in sports, academics
High school basketball players in Columbus receive awards in sports, academics
Test out the new track at Atlanta Motor Speedway
Testing out the new Atlanta Motor Speedway