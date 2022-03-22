Business Break
Ladonia Elementary School paraprofessional arrested on child abuse charges

By Jessie Gibson
Published: Mar. 22, 2022 at 12:12 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
LADONIA, Ala. (WTVM) - A Ladonia Elementary School paraprofessional has been arrested on child abuse charges.

According to Russell County Sheriff Heath Taylor, 31-year-old Allee Ellen Overton was arrested and charged on March 18 with two counts of willful abuse of a child.

Sheriff Taylor said that the incident happened in the school and a person sent in a complaint to the sheriff’s office which led to an investigation.

Overton is currently out on a $10,000 bond.

There is no word yet on the condition of the child or if a court date has been set for Overton.

