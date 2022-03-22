Business Break
League of Women Voters to host presentation on Opelika's sustainability initiatives

Officials say this meeting will address how City of Opelika departments are influenced by the...
Officials say this meeting will address how City of Opelika departments are influenced by the sustainability initiatives.(Source: League of Women Voters of East Alabama)
By Leonard Hall
Published: Mar. 22, 2022 at 8:33 AM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - The League of Women Voters of East Alabama is gearing up to host a presentation on Opelika’s sustainability initiatives.

The meeting will be held at the Opelika Public Library on March 28 at 6:30 p.m.

Officials say this meeting will address how City of Opelika departments are influenced by the sustainability initiatives. Those initiatives are focused on efficiency and diversity, inclusion, as well as equity, according to the city.

The League of Women Voters is described as a grassroots, nonpartisan, political organization that has fought since 1920 to improve our systems of government and impact public policies through citizen education and advocacy.

To learn more about the organization, click here.

