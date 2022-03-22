Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Extraordinary Seniors
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Man accused of watching pornography while naked at arcade

Keith Lefever was taken into custody and charged with indecent exposure and trespassing on...
Keith Lefever was taken into custody and charged with indecent exposure and trespassing on another’s land without permission.(Source: JRLDC)
By WMBF News Staff and Debra Dolan
Published: Mar. 22, 2022 at 3:40 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF/Gray News) – Police arrested a man in Myrtle Beach who was accused of being naked at an arcade.

According to WMBF, officers responded to reports of public nudity at the Epic Arcade around 11 a.m. Sunday.

Police found Keith Lefever standing completely naked, watching pornography on the second-floor balcony, according to the police report.

Lefever was taken into custody and charged with indecent exposure and trespassing on another’s land without permission.

Online records show this is Lefever’s third arrest in three months, according to WMBF.

Copyright 2022 WMBF via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Eric Spencer has pleaded guilty in the case of the murder of a Columbus aspiring rapper in...
Suspect pleads guilty in 2018 murder of Columbus aspiring rapper
L-R: Marcus Rutherford, Franco Gates, Cesar Jones
3 men arrested on multiple drug charges in Columbus
Suspect arrested after man shot and killed in LaGrange
Suspect arrested after man shot and killed in LaGrange
Ladonia Elementary School parapro arrested on child abuse charge
Ladonia Elementary School paraprofessional arrested on child abuse charges
1 man dead after motorcycle accident on Miller Road in Columbus
1 man dead after motorcycle accident on Miller Rd. in Columbus

Latest News

The storm has already caused damage in Texas.
Storms tear into Texas, Oklahoma then move into Deep South
New Orleans police released these images of the suspects, later identified as four teenagers.
4 teens arrested in brutal carjacking that severed elderly woman’s arm, killed her
A mural protesting the Russian invasion of Ukraine has been painted on a wall in Prague, Czech...
Ukraine thwarts Russian advances; fight rages for Mariupol
National AG Day
Farm equipment rolls through National Mall for National Agriculture Day
A John Deere Truck sits on the National Mall on National Agriculture Day
Farm equipment rolls through National Mall for National Agriculture Day