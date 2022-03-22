Man injured in South Lumpkin Rd. shooting in Columbus
Published: Mar. 22, 2022 at 11:44 AM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Columbus police are investigating after one man was shot on South Lumpkin Road.
According to Columbus Police Sergeant Aaron Evrard, the shooting occurred at approximately 10:17 p.m. Monday, March 21.
The man has not been identified but has non-life threatening injuries.
It is unknown if a suspect has been captured or what caused the shooting.
