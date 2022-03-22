Business Break
Man injured in South Lumpkin Rd. shooting in Columbus

(MGN)
By Jessie Gibson
Published: Mar. 22, 2022 at 11:44 AM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Columbus police are investigating after one man was shot on South Lumpkin Road.

According to Columbus Police Sergeant Aaron Evrard, the shooting occurred at approximately 10:17 p.m. Monday, March 21.

The man has not been identified but has non-life threatening injuries.

It is unknown if a suspect has been captured or what caused the shooting.

