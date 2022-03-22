Muscogee Co. School Board honors Spencer’s boys basketball team

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Muscogee County School Board celebrated a group of young men tonight.

The board held recognition for the Spencer High School Basketball Team’s championship win.

Fans, friends, family members and more all showed up in support of the team. Everyone was excited about the school’s first championship win in nearly 50 years.

Even board member, Kathy Williams, chimed into the congratulatory moment.

She and other Spencer alumni sang the school’s alma mater as the team exited the meeting.

