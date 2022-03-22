Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Extraordinary Seniors
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Muscogee Co. School Board honors Spencer’s boys basketball team

By Jatavia O'Neal
Published: Mar. 22, 2022 at 12:12 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Muscogee County School Board celebrated a group of young men tonight.

The board held recognition for the Spencer High School Basketball Team’s championship win.

Fans, friends, family members and more all showed up in support of the team. Everyone was excited about the school’s first championship win in nearly 50 years.

Even board member, Kathy Williams, chimed into the congratulatory moment.

She and other Spencer alumni sang the school’s alma mater as the team exited the meeting.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Eric Spencer has pleaded guilty in the case of the murder of a Columbus aspiring rapper in...
Suspect pleads guilty in 2018 murder of Columbus aspiring rapper
Suspect arrested after man shot and killed in LaGrange
Suspect arrested after man shot and killed in LaGrange
L-R: Marcus Rutherford, Franco Gates, Cesar Jones
3 men arrested on multiple drug charges in Columbus
Troopers say the crash happened shortly after 8:30 p.m. near mile marker 78.
I-85 NB in Chambers County reopens following crash
The Auburn Police Division is investigating after shots were fired into Waffle House on South...
1 wounded in Auburn Waffle House shooting

Latest News

High school basketball players in Columbus receive awards in sports, academics
High school basketball players in Columbus receive awards in sports, academics
Local Columbus restaurant holds celebratory lunch for Spencer’s boy basketball team
Local Columbus restaurant holds celebratory lunch for Spencer’s boy basketball team
In 2010, he was named National High School Coach of the Year in 2010 at Greenville High, where...
Jeremy Williams, beloved former Greenville High School football coach, dies at 50
MCSD celebrates Spencer High School on championship win
MCSD celebrates Spencer High School on state championship win