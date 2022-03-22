Business Break
Muscogee Co. School Board approves bonuses for teacher recruitment and retention

(Source: Muscogee County School District)
By Jatavia O'Neal
Published: Mar. 21, 2022 at 10:36 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - More money is being set aside in Muscogee County to recruit and retain teachers in the school district.

The Muscogee County School Board held its monthly meeting tonight and that was the big issue on the agenda.

The board will be giving a $500 recruitment bonus to any Muscogee County School District employee who recruits a potential employee to fill a vacant position.

They also approved a ‘hard-to-fill schools’ pilot initiative at Baker, Eddy and Rothschild Middle School to promote retention and recruitment of employees.

“Most school districts throughout the country are looking for certified teachers and support staff and we feel like anything we can do and tonight’s recruitment stipend was one of several passed for the recruitment and retention of several teachers and support staff,” said Muscogee County School Superintendent Dr. David Lewis.

The board also approved a one-time pay-for-performance stipend for employees returning to schools that show improvement and a new proposed relocation stipend totaling $200,000 to assist in filling vacancies.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

