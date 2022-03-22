Muscogee Co. School District evaluating emergency plans at old Spencer High School

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Muscogee County School District is conducting a full-scale multi-jurisdiction exercise.

On Tuesday, March 22, the Muscogee County School District is conducting an exercise that allows them to evaluate the emergency operations plan and improve response skills.

There will be a heavy presence of first responders at the old Spencer High School on Victory Drive. There is no emergency situation involved.

Due to the confidential nature of emergency plans, no other information will be provided regarding the exercise.

